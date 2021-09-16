2021 Grand County Homecoming Court

[Courtesy Photo]

Introducing the 2021 Grand County High School Homecoming Court! Pictured, from left to right, are junior attendant Maggie Groene, freshman attendant Aracely Medina, Homecoming Queen Hallie Packard, Homecoming King Tanner Crane, senior attendant Tenney Cook and sophomore attendant Jacelyn Shumway. Congratulations! 