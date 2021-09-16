Introducing the 2021 Grand County High School Homecoming Court! Pictured, from left to right, are junior attendant Maggie Groene, freshman attendant Aracely Medina, Homecoming Queen Hallie Packard, Homecoming King Tanner Crane, senior attendant Tenney Cook and sophomore attendant Jacelyn Shumway. Congratulations!
Most Popular
Articles
- 'We can't forget these girls': Murdered women’s father asks for clues, reward doubled
- A month on, the Moab community mourns murdered couple: Local businesses offer reward, memorial service held Friday
- Few fast answers in Moab couple’s deaths
- Details of unattended death referred to by Sheriff’s Office released
- Homicide investigation begun in Moab couple's death
- Van life: New custom camper business opens in Mack, Colorado
- Shake-up in the City: City manager, attorney latest resignations
- Mental health and suicide prevention resources available: Suicide is a leading cause of death, but help is available
- Petroglyphs defaced: Bureau of Land Management seeks information on vandals’ identities
- Back to the drawing board at Walnut Lane: City Council frustrated as project returns to phase one