Mark Stephen Marksberry, 63, passed away on Dec. 14, 2020, at his home in Moab. Cremation will take place with a private family service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.
Mark Stephen Marksberry, Dec. 24, 1956—Dec. 14, 2020
