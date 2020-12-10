Deborah Lynne Gilmore-Howell, 64, passed away on Dec. 3 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Deb was a loving and committed wife and mother for over four decades and an exceptional friend her entire life. She was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, and made Moab her home in 1971.
Deb was selfless and gave generously with love. She was passionate about many things in life, along with her love of music, art, and gardening. She was adventurous, spontaneous, fun, and gave all of herself in everything she was a part of, especially when it came to her family. She was and will remain our inspiration.
Deb will always be remembered as a woman of honest wisdom and unconditional love. She was a bright light among all who knew her.
Her new journey has created a huge void in the hearts of those of us left behind, but it will be filled with so many loving thoughts and memories and a celebration of having known her.
A celebration of life will be held for Deb on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. at Spanish Valley Mortuary (386 N. 100 West, Moab). The service will be streamed on Spanish Valley Mortuary Facebook page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.