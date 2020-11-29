Elizabeth “Liz” George, age 73, passed away into the hands of God on Nov. 18, 2020, at her home in Moab. Originally from Georgia, she loved living in Moab for the past 15 years. She was the last living child out of the 10 children of Janie and Robert Bruce. She leaves behind her husband of 52-plus years, David. She is so dearly missed. Cremation has taken place and no service is scheduled at this time due to COVID-19. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.
