Hi, kids! This is Cosmo, the Library Cat. Are you looking for a fun fall outdoor activity? Please come and take a StoryWalk® at Grand County Public Library! What is a StoryWalk®? A StoryWalk® is a fun, educational activity that places the pages of a book along an outside walking route. Right now, outside the library, you can enjoy the book “Pumpkin Trouble” by Jan Thomas and join Duck, Pig, and Mouse on a pumpkin carving adventure. The first Storywalk® page is located near the library's front doors and this walk will remain up until Nov. 13. Families can follow the directions at the end of the walk to enter a drawing to win a copy of “Pumpkin Trouble”! Children can also request a Halloween treat from the library's curbside pick-up using a secret password phrase you learn at the end of the walk (while supplies last). If you would like to claim a Halloween treat, please make sure to go on this walk during curbside pick-up hours (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.). Please maintain proper social distancing while enjoying this story. The original StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.
