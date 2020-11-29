The pandemic hasn’t decreased the needs of stray dogs and cats living on Native American reservations in the Four Corners area, and it also hasn’t stopped Underdog Rescue and Rehab from providing transport, vet care and adoption services.
The Moab-based nonprofit reports that in 2020 alone, it has provided spay/neuter surgeries for over 1,000 dogs and cats and given more than 3,000 vaccinations. Additionally, the organization reports aiding dogs treated for gunshot wounds, injuries caused by vehicles, infections, severe dehydration and malnutrition, mange and tick infestations. Underdog has also distributed nearly 10,000 pounds of dog and cat food to animal caregivers on the reservations. And, concurrent with a recent spay/neuter/vaccination clinic within the Navajo Nation, the organization also gave away children’s coats and boots donated by WabiSabi and the Not So Churchy Moab congregation.
Underdog hopes to inspire some generosity in return by participating in Giving Tuesday on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and inviting friends of the organization to enjoy a session of Puppy Yoga hosted by Desert Power Yoga (420 N. 500 West, Moab) at 11 a.m. and to join Underdog canines for a fun hike on Johnson’s Up On Top. Those participating in the hike will meet at the Rescue Ranch (4561 Sunny Acres Lane, Moab) at 3 p.m. All dogs are welcome, and there will be dogs awaiting adoption available to walk as well.
The organization GivingTuesday promotes the annual event, created in 2012 to encourage people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
“Giving Tuesday is important, not just from a financial standpoint, but also as a way to share the realities and hardships of reservation life, where a large percentage of families live without electricity or running water, and the poverty rate is many times higher than the rest of the country,” Underdog said in a press release, adding that many people are not aware of these conditions even though it is in Moab’s “back yard.”
Katy Gullette, the founder and CEO of Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab, said that Underdog and other community-benefitting groups recognize more than just financial donations but also acts of volunteerism and positive word-of-mouth.
“Give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity in all its forms,” she said. “Giving inspires and empowers all of us to be the best we can be.”
Underdog also announced that it will begin hosting spay and neuter clinics every other month in 2021. Each surgery costs Underdog $40; Underdog is looking for persons to sponsor these surgeries. Additionally, Underdog is looking for volunteers to help during clinic days. For more information, contact Underdog Rescue at 435-260-8861.
Those interested in joining Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org or its Facebook page.
For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit www.givingtuesday.org.