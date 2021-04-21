Hi, everyone! This is Cosmo, the Library Cat. This Thursday is Earth Day and if you are looking for something fun to celebrate the Earth I recommend the Grand County Public Library’s new Storywalk®. What is a StoryWalk®? A StoryWalk® is a fun, educational activity that places the pages of a book along an outside walking route. Right now, you can enjoy the non-fiction picture book “Thank You, Earth: A Love Letter to Our Planet” by April Pulley Sayre outside the library. Sayre's book is composed of her gorgeous photographs, accompanied by a poetic thank you letter to our Earth. The first StoryWalk® page is located near the library's front doors. Families can follow the directions at the end of the walk to enter a drawing to win their very own copy of “Thank You, Earth.” After your walk, grab a free April Musical Story Hour children's activity bag via curbside pickup at the library. Activities provided include watching a special performance of the book “My Friend Earth,” supplies to plant a dwarf sunflower, making an Earth Day wreath, and completing an Earth Day outdoor scavenger hunt. The original StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.
