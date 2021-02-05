Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Desert Sun Ceramics is offering couple’s classes—but don’t worry if you’re not currently in love.
“The classes are geared towards couples, but a couple doesn't have to be romantically involved,” said Liz Ford, owner of Desert Sun. “It can be a mother and daughter or friends—whoever you have fun with.”
The one-night classes will help pairs learn how to use the ceramics wheel or create a project through hand-building techniques. Hand-building classes are offered on Saturday, Feb. 13 or Saturday, Feb. 20 and wheel-based classes on Friday, Feb. 12 or Friday, Feb. 19. Classes run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Ford said that either class style would work for beginners, depending on your expectation of the project’s final result.
“The hand-building is a pretty basic project with really cool results,” said Ford. “The wheel, however, is a little more challenging. It's not something most people just do.”
Ford said that she supports students trying the wheel for the first time, so the focus for all guests can be on having a fun and relaxing time. Students are welcome to bring food and drinks, which will be in a separate room due to COVID-19 precautions. Mask-wearing will be mandatory in the main studio.
Ford purchased Desert Sun just after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and delayed the start of many events, workshops and other programming to ensure the safety of guests and studio members.
“I canceled all the classes that were planned to start in January because COVID numbers were so high,” said Ford. “But the minute numbers started dropping, it was kind of exciting, although the situation is still kind of volatile.”
Ford said that she considers the COVID-19 statistics regularly to make sure that events can be held safely.
“I do have some multiple-week classes that I'm holding off on a little bit on because I just want to make sure that downward trend in cases is here stay,” said Ford.
In addition to the couples classes, Ford said that Desert Sun is also offering a multi-week course on building animal sculptures beginning Feb. 20.
While making plans during a pandemic, Ford is optimistic and grateful to be keeping the doors of the community studio open.
“Some people really need it, everyone needs something like this for mental health,” said Ford. “I'm really glad that we can keep it going, and I say ‘we’ because the members really help me run the studio.”