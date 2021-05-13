If you’ve ever worked in the rescue world, you might know the spring as “Puppy Season.” This time of year, shelters are flooded with adorable puppies. While our pups are scooped up quickly, their mamas often have difficulties finding homes. Mama Gri Gri came with what appeared to be a very cloudy eye. The Moab Vet Clinic discovered she had lost her eye and patched her up. Gri Gri came back to the ranch after surgery and she was very timid and scared of anything that approached her.
Gri Gri is now in a foster home, recovering and gaining more confidence each day. Gri Gri will soon be looking for a new home. She is a three-year-old cattle dog mix. She has been spayed and fully vaccinated. She only weighs 35 pounds and is fully grown. Think Gri Gri could be your next crag buddy? Give Underdog a call to meet her at 435-260-8033 or email us at info@underdogrescuemoab.org.
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.