Hello everyone, it’s Cosmo the library cat! I hope this doesn’t make me sound too conceited, but I think cats are the most interesting subject you can read about. Since I’m sure you feel the same way, I wanted to tell you about some cool new cat books available at the Grand County Public Library.
“Cat Problems” by Jory John, illustrated by Lane Smith, is a picture book that does a really good job showing a cat’s point of view, from the vital importance of being fed what you want when you want it to the irresistible appeal of catnip toys. All the librarians adore this book and I highly recommend it for cats and the humans who love them.
I also really like “Itty Bitty Kitty Corn,” a picture book about a cat who thinks she can be a unicorn (?!), written by Shannon Hale with super-cute illustrations by LeUyen Pham.
We also have a new Pete the Cat picture book, “Pete the Cat’s Groovy Imagination” by Kimberly and James Dean. I really admire Pete the Cat: no matter what, he always stays upbeat!
For grownups who want a good cat story, we have a new adult nonfiction book: “Nala’s World: One Man, His Rescue Cat, and a Bike Ride Around the Globe” by Dean Nicholson and Garry Jenkins. This book details the adventures of a cat and her human as they bike around the world. Doesn’t that sound fascinating? These are just a few of the books about cats you can read. Stop by the library and our librarians can help you find the purr-fect cat book for you. (The librarians will even help you find a dog book, if you insist.) Meow for now!