Jace David Jarman, a heavy equipment operator and resident of Moab, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 10, 2021, at the age of 33 in the comfort of his home.
Jace was born on April 4, 1988, to David Pratt Jarman Jr. and Valerie Bullock Bradshaw in Mount Pleasant, Utah. After graduating from high school, Jace made a career of operating heavy equipment in the oil field and other industries. His passions were centered around the outdoors, and he spent his time hunting, camping, and enjoying nature with his family. Jace was known to have a big heart, always jumping in to help anyone in need. He will be missed dearly by his family, his many friends, and every other person whose life he touched.
Jace is survived by his fiancé, Tonya Warden; their children, Jessalynn Skye, Brodie E. Weston, and Kylton James; his great-grandmother, Shirley Stewart; his grandparents, Ivor and Wendy Bradshaw and Linda Moss Jarman; his parents, Nick and Valerie Bradshaw and David and Kara Jarman; his siblings, Ashley (Jesse) Dixon, Talesha (Tyler) Barnett, Dalon Bradshaw, Acey Walters and Skyler Jarman; his nieces and nephews, Hagen, Kolter, Brodee, Cayle, Kendall, Alayna, Dexter, and Wyatt; as well as his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his sidekick, Luna. Jace is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, William and Jewel Wood, Melvin and Evelyn Bradshaw and Jack Stewart; his grandparents, Bennie and Charlene Bullock, Richard Arland Jarman, and David Pratt Jarman Sr.; and his best friend, Bradley Mallory.
Funeral services were held Oct. 16, 2021, and burial was at the Grand Valley Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com