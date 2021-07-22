Norma Beeman, 89, passed away on July 15, 2021, at Castleview Hospital in Price, Utah. Norma was born April 21, 1932, in Moab, Utah to Orson and Margaret (Loveridge) Dalton. She grew up in Moab, graduating from Grand County High School.
In May of 1959, she married Horace E. (H.E.) Beeman and together they raised five children, three boys and two girls, during their 46-year marriage. Norma helped H.E. run a successful well drilling business in Moab. As the children got older, Horace and Norma were able to pursue their love of travel. Norma had a great love for shopping and haggled in the bazaars of Casablanca in Morocco and walked on the Great Wall of China. She saw the Eiffel Tower in Paris and gazed on the ancient ruins of Rome in the Eternal City.
Horace passed away on December 14, 2005. In January 2021, Norma needed help with her health care and moved into the Emery County Care Center in Ferron. She loved all the staff there and was cared for with a lot of love.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Horace; her parents; and her brothers, Robert and Rodney Dalton.
Norma’s greatest love was her family. She is survived by her five children, Paul (Pandy) Wyatt, Rex (Brenda) Wyatt, Jeanne (Patrick) McGann, Randy (Rebecca) Beeman, and Lori (Kyle) Negley; her 18 grandchildren; and her 21 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on July 23 at 11 a.m. at the Moab Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center (701 Locust Lane, Moab). A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Grand Valley Cemetery.
You can send condolences to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com.