Sara Ann Holyoak Cundall passed away quietly at home on Oct. 30, 2021, in Moab. Sara Ann was born in Moab on June 28, 1928, to Albert Daniel and Etholen Dunn Holyoak. Her childhood years were spent playing in the Moab hills with her brother Dan and sister Genevieve. After graduating from Moab High School, she worked in area businesses and as a nurse's aide at the hospital. She often told stories about meeting John Wayne and other movie stars.
Sara Ann married Frank Wagner in Moab and the couple raised two boys and a girl. The family moved throughout the Intermountain West, but Moab was always home. After the death of her husband in 1982, Sara Ann filled her time with family and a rural mail route. In 1986, she married John Cundall in Craig, Colorado, and lived there until his death in 2001. In 2004, she returned to Moab to be with her family. Sara Ann’s youngest son, Frank Jr. (“Butch”), moved to Moab to care for her when she turned 90.
Sara Ann was dedicated to family and loved her pioneer heritage. She enjoyed going for drives, especially to see the train and wave to the engineer. She made life fun and brought joy to all who knew her.
Sara Ann is survived by her son, David Wagner (Irene) of Moab; daughter, Holly Peterson (Daryl) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; son, Frank Wagner Jr. (Lisa) of Moab; her eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren with one deceased. Thanks to her son Frank and his wife, Lisa, and the Grand County Hospice, Sara Ann was able to pass peacefully at home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 6 at the LDS Church on 400 North, with a viewing at 10 a.m. and funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com