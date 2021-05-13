Violeta Wynn, 55, passed away on May 11, 2021, at Moab Regional Hospital. At her request, cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date. A full obituary will be in next week’s edition of the paper. You may send condolences to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.
