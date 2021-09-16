Betty Beatrice Durham Johnson, 79, was swept away to her new home on Sept. 13, 2021, in Moab, Utah. She was born on Jan. 14, 1942, in Cortez, Colorado, to Violet Juanita Denney and C. Homer Durham.
Betty married Ivan Lynn Johnson on May 23, 1959, in Moab. They had four children, three boys and one girl. Betty devoutly served her Pentecostal faith, serving as pastor’s wife for 37 years.
Betty was extremely creative and had many gifts but took most pleasure in sewing and cooking. From creating entire wardrobes by hand for her family to baking her widely popular buttermilk biscuits, Betty was a blessing to everyone around her, both friends and family alike. Her other hobbies included painting and interior design. Betty’s sense of humor and pragmatism are severely missed.
Betty is survived by her husband, Ivan Johnson; her children, Michael (Tammy), Philip (Donna), Gayle Hansen (Grant), and Erik (Serena); and her 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Elaine, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Violet; her father, Homer; her sisters, Catherine “Mutt,” Homerlaine “Sis,” Doris-Anne “Corky,” and Bobby-Gene “Binx;” her brothers, Charles William and Jack Denzel; and many other loved ones.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Moab.
You may send condolences to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com