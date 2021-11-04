On Oct. 31, 2021, heaven said “WELCOME HOME” to James William Nelson. Known by many titles, always wearing many hats and making new friends wherever he went, Jim was known as a son, grandson, sibling, loyal husband, father, uncle, father-in-law, grandpa (ma-paw as Benjamin calls him), friend, confidant, inspiration, builder/contractor – and everything in between.
Jim was the second of seven children and the eldest son of Charles W. Nelson and Lucy A. Nelson. Jim is no doubt having a family reunion with his beloved mother, uncle and other family members who were there to welcome him home.
In 1975, Jim married the love of his life: a beautiful, kind-hearted elementary school teacher from Massachusetts, named Brenda G. Nelson. Together, giving all their praise, glory and honor to God, these best friends built a family of two children, daughter Tamara L. Foster and son Chad A. Nelson, and a successful business, J.W. Nelson Construction, which specialized in both residential and commercial projects.
Under the hand and protection of the savior Jesus, Jim and Brenda were so happy as their family expanded to welcome an amazing son-in-law, Seth R. Foster, and an incredibly beautiful daughter-in-law, Lisa E. Nelson. And then the grandchildren came along!
Jim was made for grandparenting and soaked up every second. He took extreme pride in being “grandpa” to his five grandchildren. He loved to teach them how to build and operate equipment, fix a myriad of things and the list goes on. He loved to tell stories of the good ole days and these stories are sure to be shared with future generations through these grandchildren: Zachary & Emily Foster (21), M’Kayla Foster (18), Jaden Nelson (18), Allie Nelson (16) and Benjamin Foster (10).
Jim was a family man and adored his parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunties and everyone in between. Creating a positive relationship with others was a joy that filled his bucket. He had a life-long love for good food and good old-fashioned conversation. Jim made sure that no one ever left his kitchen table hungry or his campfire cold. He loved the farm, the smell of the crops and the ample equipment that he could work with. He loved to build, create and tinker at his shop. He was a master craftsman who always wanted to leave a project better than he found it.
Jim loved the Lord with all his heart, soul, strength and mind. His smile and laugh were contagious, and he sprinkled the love and light of God to each project he completed and to each person he encountered. His legacy will live on...
Jim’s Jubilee Celebration will be held on Monday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at the River of Life Church (2651 South Arroyo Road, Moab). A viewing will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Spanish Valley Mortuary (386 N. 100 West, Moab) with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com