Hey guys, it’s Cosmo the Library Cat. While I’ve been working hard perfecting my napping skills, my librarians have been hard at work rethinking our annual summer reading programs for this time of social distancing. Starting June 1, the Grand County Public Library will host online summer challenges designed for all ages, from newborn kittens to grandma and grandpa cats! All ages can earn rewards and prize drawing tickets for reading and completing fun activities. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story.” I like to imagine rolling around in large piles of catnip and catching birds. Where will your imagination take you this summer?
Starting June 1, you will be able to track your reading progress online by using the library’s new summer challenge website or by downloading the Beanstack Tracker app. Our children’s librarian, Ms. Adrea, showed me the app and I think you’ll like it. It even has a built-in timer, so you can time how many minutes you read. Hmmm... I wonder if I could use that timer to make sure I’m meeting my daily napping goal? Visit https://tinyurl.com/gcpl2020 for challenge descriptions and check out all the cool rewards you can earn.