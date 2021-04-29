Frankie Mabel Meador Brown (Green) was born on July 13, 1926, in Moab to Frank Meador and Mabel Shannon Meador. She lived in Moab for most of her life, but she also lived on a farm in the San Luis Valley in Colorado during her childhood.
Frankie was always a hard worker from the time she was very young. She helped her dad with their mink farm and also trapped muskrats for their fur. When she was only 12 years old, she helped cook for the "hay hands" on another ranch, and the wife of the owner insisted she be paid the same as the men. And she was! She was an excellent cook and had many other talents.
Frankie had numerous jobs over the years, including at the Ramada Inn, Miller's Clothing, Knowles Furniture and Walker Drug. She ended her career working at Carroll's Storage for 27 years until she was 90 years old and still didn't want to retire.
Frankie was married to Albert Brown for 30 years. She was briefly married to Verl Green. She is survived by John Brown (Mary), Mike Brown (Jan), and Kathey McNeely (Jerry) as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frankie was known and loved by many in the community. We were always told what a sweet and funny lady she was.
During the last few years, Mom lived in the Canyonlands Care Center where she was loved and received excellent care. She peacefully left this earth on April 23, 2021, and is now dancing with her family and friends in heaven. She was preceded in death by her mom and dad; her brother, John Meador; and her sister, Helen Meador.
We would like to thank all the wonderful people who loved and cared for her the last few years, especially CNS and Canyonlands Care Center.
At Frankie’s request, cremation has taken place and the family will have a celebration of her life around the time of her birthday in July. You may send condolences to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.