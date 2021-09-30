The Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab mutt of the week is Salem! Salem is almost 3 years old and is an absolute gem. She is friendly, energetic, playful, loves giving hugs and has the cutest underbite you'll ever see. This pup is waiting for her perfect person to come along and is so ready to just give you all the love you could ever need! She's athletic and would be a great hiking companion, but she also likes to stop and smell the flowers. Give us a call if Salem sounds like she could be your new best friend!
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a nonprofit helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about the rescue, visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.