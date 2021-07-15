A sweet treat for Pioneer Day: Annual celebration at the Moab Museum returns July 24

The Moab Museum will host its 41st annual ice cream social to celebrate Pioneer Day on July 24 from 7 until 9 p.m. With live music, ice cream and a bit of history, it's an event members and locals will not want to miss.
“This holiday celebrates the heritage of Utah and its pioneer families, many of whom found their way to southeastern Utah,” said Forrest Rodgers, executive director of the Moab Museum. “It’s a nice celebration of our community and a way to acknowledge the legacy families who first put down roots in Moab.”
Last year, the Museum held the event virtually and asked attendees to send pictures of their picnics and family gatherings, which were posted on the Museum’s website and social media.
Ice cream will be provided by the Aggie Creamery of Utah State University’s College of Agriculture and Applied Science. Offered flavors will include Aggie Blue Mint, Huckleberry, Salted Caramel and True Aggie Night.
For the first time, the museum will also offer sorbet as a dairy-free option, donated by Crystal’s Cakes and Cones.
Attendees will enjoy live music from Quicksand Soup, an alternative bluegrass band based in Moab, as they enjoy their ice cream. Lawn games and other activities, such as exploring a traditional Plains Native American teepee, will also be offered.
Former Grand County Commissioner Greg Halliday will also make an appearance dressed in the historical attire of a “fur trader and mountain man,” according to Rodgers. Fur traders explored the regions around the Colorado and San Juan Rivers in the 1820s and 1830s searching for lucrative beaver pelts to sell back to Europe.
“People will have a chance to talk to him about the clothes he’s wearing, because he made them, and about the fur trade in our area,” said Rodgers.
Rodgers looks forward to the event as a way to honor Moab’s roots. “It’s a celebration of the state and the past, and also a chance to get together and talk about what’s happening in the area today.”
The Moab Museum is open for regular visiting hours Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 8 p.m.
Event Info
What: Pioneer Day Ice Cream Social
When: Saturday, July 24 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: The Moab Museum (118 East Center Street, Moab)
For more information, go to www.moabmuseum.org