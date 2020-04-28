Are you feeling like me, looking into the Grand County Public Library and wishing you could get in at all the books? (Don’t worry, the librarians let me back in after a walk.) Well, this week the children’s librarian Adrea Lund told me about author Kate DiCamillo, who you can find on the Tumble Book Library, where you can find children’s e-books that are always available instantly with no username or password needed. “For young readers,” Adrea said, “I recommend reading ‘Mercy Watson to the Rescue,’ which has a lovable and hilarious pig heroine. The entire series is available as read-along, talking picture book videos.” I’m an older cat, so I’m starting to read “The Tale of Despereaux : Being the Story of a Mouse, a Princess, Some Soup, and a Spool of Thread.” Adrea’s second-grader loved it as a read-aloud book too. Visit Grand County Public Library’s online list of Digital Resources for Families and click on Tumble Book Library for free access. https://tinyurl.com/GCPLDRFF Please stay home, stay safe, and read! [Photo courtesy of the Grand County Public Library]
Latest News
- The View: No one is an island
- Letter to the Editor: Dear Moab
- Death Notice: David Haworth, May 10, 1935 – April 17, 2020
- Death Notice: Kenneth W. Dull, August 21, 1953 - April 17, 2020
- Alvin Earl Shinkle, April 9, 1948 - April 19, 2020
- Lining up at the recycle center
- GCHS 2019 grad goes into business with former boss
- In praise of the Earth and our community: a joint statement from the City of Moab and Grand County
Most Popular
Articles
- Empty national parks ‘surreal,’ say staff
- Moab lodging, restaurants to reopen on May 1 with mask requirements
- Health department keeps Moab hotels closed to tourists until May 1
- UPDATED: Moab restaurants, lodging remain closed until May 4; other businesses may apply to open
- Another Grand County resident positive for COVID-19
- No set date for Moab to reopen, says health department after confusion
- The View: No one is an island
- No set date for Moab to reopen, says health department after confusion
- Are RV parks ‘essential?’
- Positive COVID-19 cases reported in Grand, Emery and Carbon counties