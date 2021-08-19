Local nonprofit Moab Solutions announced the hiring of Diego Velasquez as assistant to the executive director. Velasquez will work on furthering primary goals for Moab Solutions: outreach and advocacy for those experiencing homelessness, creating coordinated projects with the Community Recycle Center and engaging in restoration work on public lands.
“We’re ecstatic to have Diego on board, he’s exactly what we need. I look forward to introducing him to the community and working with him to make Moab an even better place than it already is,” said Sara Melnicoff, Moab Solutions executive director and founder.
Velasquez attained his undergraduate degree in environmental studies and political science from Bowdoin College on the coast of Maine. There, he immersed himself in the nonprofit world, working in community development, natural resource conservation, land management and broader environmental issues to bring together groups of people across wide and diverse divides.