Douglas Henry Bohn passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Grand Junction, Colorado, from complications of a heart attack. He was born in Redmond, Utah, on Jan. 23, 1935, to Phyllis Christensen and Henry Bohn.
Doug earned his GED while in the U.S. Navy where he served during the Korean War. He was on furlough when he met his sweetheart, Karen Robertson. They dated for a short time before he had to go back. On his next brief furlough, they were married on Feb. 21, 1955. They happily and lovingly raised their four children in Moab among their family and many close friends. After retirement, the couple enjoyed traveling together all over the Western United States and Canada. Karen passed away on Oct. 31, 2010.
Doug later married Olivia Delong on March 17, 2012, and they enjoyed many happy years together, enjoying their time with the great-grandchildren. Doug served on the Moab Police Department, and then as a Driver’s License examiner. Everyone in town had to go take their driving test, and he usually didn’t let them pass the first time (especially his own kids). He was an active member of the LDS church and loved serving others through his many callings there. He and Karen worked at the LDS Family History Center for years helping many residents with their genealogy. He also loved being a Little League coach. He was an all-around genuinely nice guy that everyone in town knew and loved because he was generous, kind, and loved and accepted people for who they were without judgment.
As a grandpa, Doug was known as the best. He would get down on their level and horse around and usually get into trouble with grandma. He could be talked into anything the grandkids wanted to do. He always made sure his kids and grandkids had opportunities for fun and adventure, and education. They have never doubted his love and they admired his physical strength and his strength of character. He is the standard that all men should be measured up to.
Doug is survived by his loving wife, Olivia; his children, Kenneth Bohn (Brenda) of Vernal, Utah; Jay Bohn of Moab; and Stephanie Zvonek (Tony) of Kaysville, Utah; his nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his sister, Taunnie Soderberg of Salt Lake City; his brother-in-law, Kent Robertson (Darlene) of Gilroy, California; his sister-in-law, Linda Harris (Dale) of Richfield, Utah; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Roger Bohn; his sweetheart, Karen; and his precious daughter, Kristen House. He will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, next to Karen and his daughter Kristen.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center (701 Locust Lane). Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to services. Interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Moab with full military honors. You may send condolences to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com