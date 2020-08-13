Sandi Snead was once a professional dancer, and she has taught Zumba – which she calls a “dance exercise” – in Moab for over a decade.
“It doesn’t matter if you get the steps right,” she said. “Just go out and have fun. It’s a really great way to get out and be happy.”
Snead described Zumba as a “fun way to exercise and feel good about yourself” and pointed out that, because it takes place in a group, it has a social component as well.
Zumba is a trademarked aerobic fitness program and says on its website that it uses movements inspired by various styles of Latin American dance.
Zumba is not high impact, Snead said, though it is “high intensity” and “very, very aerobic.”
Snead taught Zumba at the Moab Recreation and Aquatic Center for 10 years; she said a surprise party thrown in honor of her decade of teaching was one of the best days of her life.
However, a week after that party, pandemic-related restrictions went into place and Snead had to discontinue her MRAC classes for the time being.
Snead has started offering classes at the Old Spanish Trail Arena Pavillion (3641 S. Hwy 191) where classes can be held in compliance with health guidelines – the large open-air venue easily allows for at least 10 feet of distance between each student. The classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and there is a suggested $5 donation to attend. Snead said it is fine for those wishing to join to simply “show up” at class time.
Snead said she’s been getting about 20 people per class – including children, senior citizens, and those of all ages in between – and could accommodate more. She said the classes are open to all skill and experience levels. Some of her students have been with her since she started teaching at the MRAC.
“I have people that came to me the first day and they’re still coming,” she said. “That’s pretty cool.”
Snead referred to her class attendees as her “Zumba tribe” and said they have performed dance exhibitions on several occasions as part of the Moab Valley Multicultural Center’s fundraising event Dancing With the Moab Stars.
Snead said she has been dancing since she was five years old including tap, ballet and jazz. She said she joined her first dance company when she was around 13 and danced professionally into her 30s, also performing as a professional cheerleader for the United States Football League.
Snead is also an artist who specializes in oils and pastels.
For more information, Snead may be reached by email at sandisnead@frontier.com.