This week’s mutt came to Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab with four puppies and an awful smell. When Pearl first arrived, she needed a deep bath—this lady had definitely rolled in something smelly.
There are many theories about why dogs roll in things. One theory is that rolling in many scents creates a scent map that tells other dogs where their canine buddy has been. Another study showed that dogs prefer to roll in the scat of their own predators, which might help protect them from being hunted. Regardless of why dogs do it, it's natural and many of our dogs get their first bath at Underdog to get rid of the smelliest of smells.
Pearl’s puppies have found homes all over the Four Corners region and seem to be living their best lives. Pearl is now at the ranch waiting to find her forever home. She loves other dogs and still has a lot of puppy energy left in her. She is fully grown at 45 pounds and is about 2 years old. She is a shepherd mix who has been spayed and is up to date on all her vaccinations. Pearl quickly adapts to new environments and will become your best friend quickly. She also is great with the camera and will pose for photos.
Underdog currently has a lot of adult dogs that need to find homes. Adult dogs are great to adopt since you know more about their temperament and triggers. Underdog is looking for fosters and volunteers to help adjust these adult dogs to their new homes. To get involved, visit the dogs, or adopt Pearl call 435-260-8033 or visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit underdogrescuemoab.org.