Mr. Bean was found in rough shape on the side of the highway near Monument Valley. When a woman found him curled up under a bush, he was hardly breathing. His tail, ears, and shoulders had large scabs that looked infected and his eyes were swollen and raw. He was so weak that he couldn’t even eat a hamburger his rescuer bought for him.
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab were able to pick Mr. Bean up and bring him back to the ranch. He ate two bowls of food and we gave him a gentle bath to try and soothe his skin. A wonderful foster picked him up later that day and for the past month, Mr. Bean has making slow progress to full recovery. While he still might have a few bald patches, he looks like a brand new dog!
The kind of mange Mr. Bean was suffering from is due to a weak immune system and is not contagious. Dogs, like humans, have mites that live on their skin. As long as the dog is healthy, these mites stay in balance with their body but if they have a weak immune system they can contract mange.
Mr. Bean is now ready for adoption! This survivor is ready to fill someone’s home with love and snuggles. He is now around six months old and is up to date on his vaccinations and is neutered. Mr. Bean is great with dogs and cats. Mr. Bean just needs time in a home to grow back all his hair. Underdog will be there along the way to support the adopter. Mr. Bean wouldn’t have recovered so quickly too if it weren’t for our awesome foster who stepped up to take on this medical case. We need more fosters in Moab to help heal our pups and adult dogs that need more TLC than the others. If you are interested in signing up to foster or adopting Mr. Bean please give us a call at 435-260-8033.
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit underdogrescuemoab.org.