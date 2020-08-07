It’s time to get rolling – roller skating, that is.
Many events have been moved online or canceled due to the pandemic. But Skate Moab has not only found a way to get the community back in the rink, but they’ve also added more events – they’ll be hosting family skate nights, community skate nights and disco-themed skate nights for ages 18 and up starting in August and going at least through the end of October.
“Our aim is to provide fun and safe options for community gathering at this time by hosting more frequent events with smaller group sizes,” Skate Moab organizer Erin Trim said.
These “mini-rinks” will be capped at 25 participants; you can sign up online at skatemoab.com ahead of time for one-hour-long time slots (or, text or call 435-260-2034 if internet access is an issue). There is no cost for the Community Skate Night, but Family Friday slots are $5 per person, per hour, and Disco Skate Night is $8 per person, per hour. Skate rental is included and you’ll select your size as part of the online registration process, and you can sign up for multiple hours.
Trim said Skate Moab is working with the local health department to minimize coronavirus risk. Participants’ skates will be set out for them ahead of time to minimize close contact. Masks or face coverings will be required to attend, and physical distancing will be strongly encouraged and assisted by signage.
“We want folks to recreate safely,” Trim said, adding that there’s lots of room to spread out at the venue, and hand washing will be available.
There will also be room in the grassy areas where participants who “need a breather” can take their masks off.
At present, Family Fridays will be every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. except for the last Friday of every month; last Fridays are reserved for Community Skate night (also from 6 to 9 p.m.), and Disco Skate Night will happen every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. All events will be held at the Old Spanish Trail Arena Pavillion (3641 S. Hwy 191).
Trim said that while every Skate Moab event is an opportunity to get dressed up in creative garb, Disco Skate Night “would be an especially great night to dress up.”
“Let’s see all those sweet dance moves you’ve been practicing at home!” she said.
Disco Skate Night is for ages 18 and over; Trim likened it to “adult skate” at a roller rink.
“Maybe people are looking to hang out with other adults and have more of a party music atmosphere, but don’t want to go to a bar right now,” she said, adding that, other than the age restriction, it is a very “inclusive space.”
It is possible that other events may be added if the demand is there, Trim said, adding that she would like to offer some “fun weekend events” focused on things like skate skills and trail skating.
Trim added that the Skate Moab team – which includes Jazmine Duncan, Xandra Odland, Jess Dye and herself – are all certified skate instructors and are available to give private lessons. They also host private events like birthday parties.
Trim said Skate Moab can bring the skates and will work with party planners on a party theme and skating playlist.
For more information, call 435-260-2034, email skatemoab@gmail.com, or visit skatemoab.com.