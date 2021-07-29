James Paul Rumpsa was born on February 4, 1943, to Paul and Ruth Rumpsa in New Jersey and left this earth on July 24, 2021, of an acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). Jim was raised in Michigan, earned degrees from Michigan State and University of California-Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, and went on to have a successful professional career in several industries.
In 1985, Jim moved to Utah where he later married the love of his life, with whom he shared his remaining years. Jim crossed the bridge doing what he loved: hiking the Moab Rim. CPR and Lifeflight could not convince him to stay.
Jim had such a love of his family, God's Country, America, the flag, hunting, Michigan State, and anything "one of a kind" because he was such a "one of a kind" guy. He did not need to retire from his job, even at 78 years old, because it wasn't a job to him. He loved his work and, for the last 29 years, his Cutrubus family.
Jim is survived by his wife, Valerie; his five beautiful children, Karen, Todd (Stacey), Amy, J. Michael (Rosie), and Sarah; his four "obnoxious" stepchildren, Danielle, Dawn (Michael), Devan (Brandey), and Denise (Rob); his 19 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and his brother and sister, Matthew (Debra) and Christine Luecke. Jim loved and accepted his family for all they are.
Per Jim's request, he will be cremated and buried beneath an oak tree in his honor at Moab Springs Ranch. For those who would like to attend, a celebration of his life will be held on July 31 at noon in the Meadows at Moab Springs Ranch (1266 N. Highway 191, Moab).
