It was early in 2019 when Moab’s St. Francis Episcopal Church undertook two endeavors to bring nourishing food to the community: weekly community soup and bread lunches and a community food pantry. Those efforts are still going strong today, which St. Francis Episcopal Church Father Dave Sakrison attributes to the efforts of congregation members and others in the community who have volunteered time and money.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lunches are now served to-go rather than the group sit-down meals enjoyed pre-pandemic. The lunches are distributed at the St. Francis Episcopal Church (250 Kane Creek Blvd) every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meals are free, though donations are accepted. Masks and social distancing are required, and there is space outside on the church grounds where attendees may enjoy a meal. Lunches typically include homemade sandwiches, soup, or both.
The church’s community food pantry is open on Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (excluding holidays). The pantry is run as a drive-through; volunteers place commodities in the trunks of cars. The church’s pantry is associated with the Utah Food Bank, which supplies non-perishable items. Congregation members and other Moab community members fund the purchase of vegetables, meat, eggs, produce and other food staples to the pantry.
When the pandemic began, Sakrison said, the number of people attending the lunches and using the pantry noticeably increased. Sakrison estimates that today about 40 people typically attend the lunches, while approximately 200 persons are served each week through the food pantry. He said he expects these numbers to increase through the fall and winter as business in town slows.
“It’s part of the church’s work” to help alleviate hunger in the community, Sakrison said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do.”
He said the church decided to start the pantry because of limited hours at the local food bank.
“We’re just trying to help out where we can,” Sakrison said. “The congregation thought this was worthy of our consideration and our effort.”
“It’s not just us. There’s a lot of people involved,” he said, noting that several local businesses plus the Church of Latter-Day Saints have contributed.
Congregation member Yvonne Bliss, in particular, has been a “driving force” in the pantry and lunches, said Sakrison.
Bliss said there will soon be a way for people to sign up online to volunteer but, until then, those interested in volunteering or donating to the pantry or lunches may call her at 435-260-9860.
For more information, go to www.moabepiscopalchurch.org or call the church at 435-259-5831.