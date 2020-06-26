The City of Moab announced that planned Independence Day events would be canceled "due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state and out of an abundance of caution," a statement read.
A fireworks display from the Lions Back Recreation Area planned for the Fourth of July holiday is managed by Grand County and is still scheduled to proceed as of June 26.
The city's planned Fourth of July celebration at the Center Street Ball Park had hit some complications and drawn skepticism due to coronavirus risk levels.
Plans had included volleyball games, a lemonade stand, at least one food vendor and sprinklers for kids to play in.
However, at the Moab City Council meeting on June 23, city staff reported that nine members of the Moab Chamber of Commerce had declined to be vendors at the event.
The brief statement from the city stated that "decisions about planned future events will be announced at a later time."
Large events throughout the United States have been canceled to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus in both urban and rural areas, including the New Mexico State Fair and the New York City Marathon.