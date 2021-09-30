James Wesley Hill left this world to return to his Heavenly Father on Sept. 26, 2021. He was surrounded by his loved ones as his battle with lung cancer ended. James was born on Sept. 30, 1951, in Ogden, Utah. James was the son of Eugene Frank Hill of Tremonton and Marjorie Ellen Oliver of Moab. James came to Moab with his family at an early age and lived here most of his life.
James served with his two brothers in the Vietnam War. When he returned, he married Karrie Jensen. Together they had two beautiful children and later divorced. Karrie and James remained good friends throughout his life.
In 2003, James married his lifelong sweetheart, Rhonda Mae Bosley, and they were later sealed in the LDS temple. Together, they resided in Moab until 2013 when they moved to La Sal.
James was a wonderful father and became a loving caring stepfather to Rhonda’s five children, raising them as his own. Between them, they claim nine children, thirty-five grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. James always found time to spend with the children, taking them hiking, camping, swimming, hunting, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors. He could hike and climb like a mountain goat. He taught many of them to drive (some of them way too early). He also taught them useful life skills and about his love of God. James was loved by all. His grandchildren were the light of his life, he found something special about each of them. He will be greatly missed.
Mining was James' main profession and his artistic ability allowed him to create many campsites with rock throughout Moab. His last employer was the National Park Service, where he was a trail builder and received a bonus for building a spiral stone stairway on the trail to Delicate Arch’s lower lookout point.
His true passion was discovering a rare glass rock that was proven by NASA and scientists as a rare mineral, Analeiume, caused by electricity hitting the earth. Upon discovering the rock, James opened a mine called The Mystery Mines and named the rock Millennium, also known as Obsession Stone. James' greatest accomplishment was getting confirmation of his belief of how the glass rock was created. James was an artist with stone and rock and created jewelry, carvings and keepsakes from the Obsession Stone.
James had a strong testimony and great love for the LDS religion. His last assignment was to serve as second counselor in the bishopric of the La Sal branch. His love grew for the members of the community through their support and kindness. We will miss his knowledge, kindness, compassion and insight into his fellow man.
James is survived by his children, Amie James Hill Runoflson (Rhett), John Wesley Hill, Sharmi Ann Hill (Mike Cowan), Jeremy Paul Hill (Jennifer), VaLena Mae Hill Higley (Clifton), KayLee Shurine Hill Martineau (Micah), Zachary Vernon Hill (Audrey), Lacie Jo Lammert Rodriguez (Misael), and Jordan Lammert (Arie); his brother, Michael Hill; his sisters, Sabera Hill Rogers (Dana) and Larene Hill Gorhem (Dale). James is preceded in death by both his parents, his brother, Mitchael Hill; his sons, Shawn Hill and Jeff Hill, his sister, Margene Hill Richards; his nephew, Lucas Hill; his sister-in-law, Suzann Kakunes Hill and his brother-in-law, Peter Kakunes, Jr.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Spanish Valley Mortuary (386 N. 100 West Moab) and one hour prior to the service at the church. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. at the La Sal LDS Church (124 Highway 149). Interment with military rites will follow the service at La Sal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Zions Bank of Moab to the account of James Wesley Hill to help cover the cost of the funeral.
Service Details
Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. at the La Sal LDS Church (124 Highway 149).
You may send condolences to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com