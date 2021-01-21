“It’s a revival!” says Sascha Steinberg, art teacher and Moab Arts and Recreation Center assistant. Steinberg’s popular Embroidery 101 class is back by popular demand. Steinberg says that she’s excited to show class participants that the practice of embroidery isn’t all stuffy old-lady fare.
“We’re spicing it up, taking traditional roses and other stuff you might be familiar with and mixing it with some modern takes on the history of embroidery,” she said. The class is suited for beginners and will focus on teaching the basic stitches and then taking some time to work on a personal masterpiece.
Steinberg exudes excitement for the embroidery world.
“Online, the Pinterest world has blown up lately with modern embroideries of houseplants and pieces that combine traditional-looking florals with crazy phrases,” she said. “It’s such a cool medium: it’s soft and three-dimensional you add interesting textures, but you can also do simple bold two-dimensional lines.”
Not only that, but Steinberg noted that embroidery seems suited to the times.
“It’s the perfect COVID activity,” she said. “You can do it by yourself, just sitting on your couch and still feel creative.”
The class will be offered in two different sessions to accommodate COVID-19 concerns.
“We’re offering it in-person and also offering an online-only option so that if you’re not feeling being out of the house, you can still learn some cool stuff,” said Steinberg.
The in-person class will be held at the MARC (111 E. 100 North, Moab) on Thursday, Feb. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mask-wearing will be mandatory. An online option will be offered the following Thursday, Feb. 25, at the same time.
“This will be my first online course, so I’m excited,” said Steinberg. She and Moab Arts Assistant Director Makeda Barkley reported that staff has been discussing how to create online courses that don’t alter the high-quality of the class.
Barkley noted that the MARC’s winter classes were pared back this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Earlier in the season, both regular teachers and students reported feeling unready to return to traditional in-person classes so online options and committing to strict adherence to mask-wearing during class.
The remote Embroidery 101 option will be a dedicated online-only class so participants get the full attention of the instructor.
“We’ve been talking about camera angles, microphones and all that, so it’s going to be good,” said Steinberg.
While the embroidery class serves as a pilot for the MARC’s online options, staff is already looking ahead for other instruction that would translate well to remote learning.
“We’re also working on details on an all-online cooking class in collaboration with Moonflower Community Co-op for the spring,” said Barkley. “So stay tuned for details on that!”
For more information or to register for online or in-person Embroidery 101, go to www.moabarts.org/classes. Limited scholarships are available by emailing mbarkley@moabcity.org.