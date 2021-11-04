Billy Ray (Bill) Parmenter of Moab, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 28, 2021. Bill was born in Fairview, Oklahoma, on Aug. 28, 1933. Bill married the love of his life, Barbara Brownfield, on March 4, 1954. They were married for 63 years.
Bill was a hard worker his whole life. As a young man, he worked in the fields. He also worked as a sheet metal fabricator, distributor for propane and propane accessories, manager of propane companies, furnace repairman, business owner, grocery cart repairman and more. He would talk about his customers and they were “all his favorites.”
Bill enjoyed reminiscing, telling stories and telling jokes. He loved working with his hands and had an amazing ability to build and fix practically anything put in front of him.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Katherine Velvick (Steve Velvick) and Peg Parmenter (Jim Rohde); his siblings, Delbert of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Darrol Parmenter and sister Pat Phillips, both of Moab; his five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and other family members.
Bill is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara; his daughter, Sherry Green; his son, Danny Parmenter; his brother, Alton; and his sisters, Lavona (Sis) and Joella.
Bill had a generous heart and welcomed everyone into his home. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
At Bill’s request, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com