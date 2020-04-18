Hey readers! It’s me, Cosmo the library cat. I’m staying close to home these days, curled up in my very own cat bed. I’m missing all the petting I’d be getting from visitors to the library, but I’m catching up on my reading, too. I found a YouTube video channel that’s all children’s book authors reading the books they wrote. I liked “Soup Day!” by Melissa Iwai. She even teaches you how to make soup at the end! You can check out that story and more on YouTube by searching Authors Everywhere or going to the Grand County Public Library website. [Courtesy of the Grand County Public Library]
