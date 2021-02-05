With the global pandemic forcing most of us to stay home more, Moab yoga teacher Star Kolb has organized an online event to make that home space more creative and healthful. The “Being – Home Retreat, A Day of Wellness and Community” is being offered for free on Saturday, February 13.
Kolb reached out to several talented Moab and Castle Valley residents to see if they’d be interested in sharing skills and knowledge for the daylong event, to which attendees can come and go. Ten different sessions will be offered throughout the day, starting with an opening meditation at 8 a.m., followed by yoga instruction taught by Angela Houghton.
“You can get nuggets of something wonderful, even if you can’t participate in each class,” Kolb said. “It’s a reminder of practices,” she said, that you may have been doing in-person, pre-pandemic.
Other morning sessions include a talk about Goddess mythology, a lesson on how to make your own face-care products, a qigong movement class, and a journaling exercise that incorporates astrology.
After a 40-minute lunch break at 12:20 p.m., the afternoon resumes with a guided sketching class taught by a local artist, more movement classes, and a lecture on how to reduce inflammation in the body presented by a local herbalist.
Classes range from 20 to 40 minutes with 10-minute breaks when people can ask questions or go make a cup of tea.
Katrina Lund, who served as the 2015 Community Artist in the Park, will teach a guided sketching class titled “It’s all lines and circles.”
To participate in the guided sketching class all you need is paper, a pencil and a pen, she said. And you don’t need to consider yourself artistic.
“Anybody can draw,” Lund said. “Drawing is all about seeing the world in a different way. It’s a tool we can use to connect with things on a deeper level.”
Lund said that while she’s excited to teach, she’s also looking forward to attending each of the other sessions.
“Questions of the Day – Planetary Prompts and Journal Writing” will be taught by Shari Zollinger, a professional astrologer and frontlist book-buyer for Back of Beyond Books.
Zollinger will speak for five to 10 minutes about what’s happening in the sky astrologically during the month of February and then will use that information to ask “poignant” questions that will serve as prompts for a writing exercise.
People will leave the class with astrological insights that they will be able to use for personal reflection and inspiration, Zollinger said.
Zollinger, who is also a poet and learned to speak Chinese in her 20s, said people can use the language of astrology to understand themselves better.
People connect with one another before the busy Moab tourist season begins by sampling the day’s different offerings, Kolb said.
Each presenter will log in to Zoom from their own homes or offices.
“I will spotlight them when it’s their time to present,” Kolb said. And if someone watching and listening forgets to unmute themselves – Kolb will be able to push the mute button to keep distractions down and everything moving along as scheduled.
Kolb will finish out the day with a gentle yoga class at 3 p.m., followed by a closing meditation.
To register for this free event, go to www.sundari-designs.com