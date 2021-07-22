Mutt of the Week: Purple Heart

Meet Purple Heart! Purple Heart was surrendered with his siblings at a spay and neuter clinic at Red Mesa in May. He is 4 months old and weighs around 20 pounds. He is the only one of his litter remaining and is currently being fostered by a family with two kids. He does great with just about everyone: kids, dogs, and people. He is playful and is learning his puppy manners very quickly.
What we love most about Purple Heart are his ears. Aren’t they the cutest? They are quite large and stand straight up. Purple Heart is available now and can’t wait to find his forever home To schedule a time to meet Purple Heart, call 435 260 8033 or visit underdogrescuemoab.org to learn more.
We are currently looking for a full time animal care coordinator. This paid position is for someone to specialize in volunteer coordination and overall ranch care. We are also in need of some awesome ranch hands: a live-in worktrade opportunity. If you think you would be a great fit, email us at underdogrescue17@gmail.com
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit underdogrescuemoab.org.