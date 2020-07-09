Hi kids! This is Cosmo, the library cat. It’s getting really hot outside, so if you’re looking for something cool to do inside this weekend, I have a suggestion. The Grand County Public Library and the Moab Music Festival are hosting an Online Musical Story Hour on Saturday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m. Musical Story Hour happens four times a year, it is always free and it is suitable for newborns through early elementary age children. July’s story hour will be held in the library’s Online Musical Story Hour Facebook Group, which you can find at https://tinyurl.com/OnlineMSH. Can’t make it on Saturday? Don’t worry! A video recording will be available afterward.
During July’s Online Musical Story Hour, we will enjoy a reading of the tale of The Ugly Duckling by Danish poet and author Hans Christian Andersen with live accompaniment by oboist Laura Brown. Originally from Wyoming, Laura is best known in Moab as the executive director of the Moab Music Festival. However, she also has held the position of 2nd Oboe in the Grand Junction Symphony since 2008. Her favorite thing to play on the oboe is a piece called Scheherazade by composer Rimsky Korsakov.