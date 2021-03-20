There will be more than 500 items available for the Youth Garden Project’s 11th annual online auction fundraiser, which takes place March 18 through 24. Adventures, art, and restaurant gift certificates are among the goods and services that have been donated from around the region, including Logan, Salt Lake City and Grand Junction.
“We received a lot of gift certificates from those areas this year, said Emily Roberson, YGP outreach and development coordinator.
All proceeds will help pay for the garden-based educational nonprofit’s youth and community programming. This year’s goal is to raise $14,000 from the auction.
Anyone can bid, including out-of-towners planning a visit to Moab who might want to snag one of the hotel stays. Bids start at 50% of the actual value and items can be shipped.
A wide range of goods is being offered, ranging from $10 restaurant gift certificates to guided adventure experiences valued at $1,000. Among the adventures donated is a tandem freestyle skydiving experience.
You’ll also find books, toys, yoga studio and gym memberships, wine tastings, and fine art.
Multiple whitewater rafting trips will be auctioned, including a two-day rafting trip for two through Westwater Canyon from OARS Canyonlands Rafting, and one-day river trips donated both by Sheri Griffith River Expeditions and NAVTEC Expeditions.
Various local bike shops have donated bike tune-ups, as well as bike rentals.
Chili Pepper Bike Shop owner Tracy Bentley said it’s important to show support for local nonprofits and for that reason she donated a one-day bike rental for two people to the auction.
“What the Youth Garden Project has offered to students is invaluable and I’d like to see it continue,” Bentley said.
Other gifts include a family day pass to the Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake City. There are also several gift certificates for SLC restaurants.
If you’re headed to Logan – or you reside there – there are several restaurant gift certificates, including for the Beehive Pub and Grill, and Stacked Quality Pancakes. Additionally, a gift box of cheeses from Logan’s Aggie Creamery at Utah State University is to be auctioned.
From Colorado’s Grand Valley, you’ll find a family pass to the Museum of Western Colorado in Fruita, while Grand Junction’s Brown Cycles has offered a one-day bike rental. You can also bid on a gift certificate from Out West Books on Grand Junction’s Main Street.
Also, in Grand Junction are several restaurant gift certificates, including for Fiesta Guadalajara, Pablo’s Pizza, and Main Street Bagels. In nearby Palisade, Carlson Vineyards has donated two bottles of their wine.
There are services also available to bid on, such as massages, acupuncture treatments, manicures and facials. There are even gift certificates to get the oil changed in your car. And of course, you’ll find hand-crafted jewelry and fine art, as well as specialty chocolates.
Bidding starts at around 50% of the actual value. The auction will take place on the platform Bidding for Good, and can be accessed at: www.biddingforgood.com/youthgardenproject.
For the first time, YGP has hired a fifth full-time year-round staff person to serve as a produce manager and help with the organization’s CSA (community-supported agriculture program).
“We’re trying to expand our role to grow and donate more food,” Roberson said.