Do you know about the artist-in-residence program happening in the former ghost town of Cisco? Have you ever wanted to learn more about Native American pottery from the Four Corners region? Perhaps you are wondering how the pandemic has affected the local arts community?
All of these questions are answered in archived episodes of the KZMU radio show “Art Talks” at the station’s website, kzmu.org. New episodes air on the third Monday of every month at 4 p.m. on the dial at 90.1 and 106.7 FM or streaming live online.
The show was previously hosted by Shari Zollinger and Rebecca McAllister, but was recently handed over to volunteer host Richard Codd. This is his first foray into the world of radio broadcasting.
Codd said he enjoyed the show before he became its host and wanted to put his mark on it by looking at broad art-world issues and “bring in a local angle.”
The most recent episode of Art Talks is on Native American pottery, and Codd interviewed Jonathan Till, the chief of collections at Edge of the Cedars State Park and Museum, about the museum’s pottery collection and other related artifacts. He also facilitated a conversation with local potters Roy Vaughan and Wayne Keene, whose work incorporates design aspects from early Native American potters.
“It fit in nicely with what I’m trying to do,” Codd said.
Codd said he has many ideas for future shows, including one on tattoo art.
“I don’t have a tattoo. I don’t expect to get a tattoo, but … some of them, they’re absolutely gorgeous,” he said, adding he plans to talk to persons who live in town who have tattoos as well as tattoo artists.
He said other potential show topics include landscape art and outdoor sculpture, the art of violin making, women architects of southeastern Utah, student art programs and cowboy art.
“I’m picking some subjects I don’t know much about, figuring others also don’t know much about them,” he said. “I have an interest in getting more information.”
Codd said that while he doesn’t have a background in radio, he does have experience in communications. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for upwards of three decades and spent much of that time doing community relations which included duties such as collaborating on press releases.
Not only that, but Codd is also an artist himself.
“I’m a struggling watercolor artist,” he said, adding that he is part of an artists’ group in Moab that used to meet weekly, but has suspended its meetings due to the pandemic.
Artistic expression runs in Codd’s family. In addition to his father and sister being painters, he said, his oldest daughter is getting her doctorate in art therapy.
Archived episodes of Art Talks are available at www.kzmu.org/category/art-talks. The station may be reached at 435-259-8824.