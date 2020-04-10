If you’re feeling stir-crazy after being at home, try checking out what animals all over the world are doing with these amazing live webcams.
Zoos and parks all over the country are closed, but the animals continue to play, learn and explore...just like you.
This webcam can take you all the way across the globe to the Mozambique border to a popular watering hole where you can see elephants and zebras. > Check it out
The San Diego Zoo has special webcams for penguins, tigers...even butterflies! > Check it out
This camera is underwater! Part art project, part science experiment, the Coral City Camera livestreams from an urban coral reef in Miami, Florida. Coral City even commissions local DJs to create dance mixes to watch the fish to! > Check it out
There are all kinds of bird cameras here, but our favorite is the Panama Fruit Feeder, where scientists lay out fresh oranges and bananas and see who drops by. > Check it out
Jellyfish at Monterey Bay Aquarium
Feeling stressed? What could be more relaxing than watching jellyfish just….be jellyfish? > Check it out
Don’t forget that staying at home doesn’t mean that we have to stay inside all day and night. Try going for a walk to see what animals you can spot in your own neighborhood.