Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab’s Mutt of the Week is Angus, a 3-year-old lab mix who was surrendered to Underdog at a Spay and Neuter clinic in Newcomb, New Mexico. Angus was pregnant when she arrived at the clinic. Underdog allows dogs to have their final litter of puppies in a safe and protected environment, then spays the dog and pups before they are adopted out. Angus still needs to have her puppies before she can be adopted, but she would benefit from visitors to help socialize and comfort her. Angus is looking for a foster home to care for her and her puppies until they are 5 weeks old. If you believe your home would be a good fit for Angus, please text or call 435-260 8033.
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a nonprofit dedicated to helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more, visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.