Perry Paegelow, 71, passed away on Oct. 27, 2021, at Canyonlands Care Center. At Perry’s request, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Condolences may be left for the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kane Creek development leads to evictions: Developers promise community benefit, but first, tenants must leave
- Moab preliminary results: Langianese elected mayor, Taylor poised to take council seat, close race between Wojciechowski and Kovash
- Spanish Valley residents air complaints over illegal camping: Camping ordinance passed in January still in ‘education phase’
- MARC director resigns: Liz Holland “accepts another opportunity”
- 2021 Election Candidate Profiles
- Father hires PI to look into Moab couple’s murder: Visitors to the La Sals in mid-August asked for tips
- Trunk or Treat event moves to Swanny City Park: Halloween event will be on Sat, Oct. 30
- Moab Police refund $3K in mischarged fees: Charges violate state open records act
- The Story of Cisco: The rise, fall and rise again of a small Utah town
- Mammoths in Moab