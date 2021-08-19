Huzzah! We did it together! The participants in the Grand County Public Library Summer Reading Challenge collectively read for a half-million minutes! (How many cat years is that?) Because we reached this goal, Dominion Energy is generously donating $1000 to the Humane Society of Moab Valley! The amazing people at the Humane Society take such good care of all the cats and dogs and now they can do even more to help our furry brethren find forever homes. A big, warm and fuzzy thank you to everyone who worked so hard to add up their reading minutes for the library’s “Paws to Read” goal. You are wonderful!
Cosmo’s Corner: Take a paws to celebrate with the Grand County Public Library!
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Moab women found deceased after search
- Before the Bridge: Crossing the Colorado in Moab
- Meet the candidates: Moab mayor, two council seats up for election in 2021
- Braydon Palmer named Moab PD assistant police chief
- Why is Moab called Moab?
- Council talks employee housing and a new roundabout: Notes from the Aug 10 Moab City Council Meeting
- State Route 95 closed after flood damage: High flows damaged a bridge over Cottonwood Wash
- Badger still at large: Unusual wildlife spotted in City Market parking lot
- In Memoriam: Jessie G. Ekker, Dec. 24, 1941 - Aug. 16, 2021
- Day by day: Seekhaven staff share how they combat abuse in Moab