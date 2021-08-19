Cosmo's Corner

[Courtesy Photo]

Huzzah! We did it together! The participants in the Grand County Public Library Summer Reading Challenge collectively read for a half-million minutes! (How many cat years is that?) Because we reached this goal, Dominion Energy is generously donating $1000 to the Humane Society of Moab Valley! The amazing people at the Humane Society take such good care of all the cats and dogs and now they can do even more to help our furry brethren find forever homes. A big, warm and fuzzy thank you to everyone who worked so hard to add up their reading minutes for the library’s “Paws to Read” goal. You are wonderful!