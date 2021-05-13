A blockbuster summer: Film commission screens free movies at Swanny Park this summer

This Friday, make sure to catch a free screening of “Monsters, Inc.” at Swanny Park, the first showing in a series called Free Movie Moab hosted by the Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission and the Moab City Recreation Department.
“It has been an annual thing in the past, but we were not able to do it last year because of obvious reasons,” said Bega Metzner, the film commission director. “We hope that the community will come out as they always have in the past and enjoy some movies in the park.”
There will be a total of six Free Movie Moab screenings this summer at Swanny Park. Each screening will begin right after sundown on a large, blow-up screen, where community members can gather with picnic blankets, camp chairs, snacks and water (but no alcohol or pets). The city will also provide free popcorn and give away a copy of the screened movie at each showing.
Friday, May 21 will showcase “Thelma & Louise” in a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the film’s release in a collaboration with the Utah Film Commission. Many iconic scenes, including the duo’s tumble into the Grand Canyon (in reality Dead Horse Point State Park), were filmed around Moab.
The film commission’s screening of the movie will be accompanied by a brew garden, so guests ages 21 and older should bring cash or credit card to buy beers to enjoy as they watch the movie. The brew garden will be accompanied by a food vendor and a photo booth, all of which will start up around 7:30 p.m.
A local location manager for the film commission owns a Thunderbird from “Thelma & Louise” which may make an appearance on May 21, as well.
With the exceptions of “Thelma & Louise” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” all of the movies shown in the Free Movie Moab screenings will be rated G and PG.
“The Croods: A New Age” will be shown on June 4, “Onward” on July 9, “The Wizard of Oz” on July 23 and “Raya and the Last Dragon” on August 6 to close out the series.
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is the only film to be screened on a Saturday this summer on July 3, in concert with the city’s additional 4th of July holiday festivities, like fireworks, cornhole and other activities. This screening will also feature a brew garden.
All movie dates are subject to change due to weather and COVID-19 regulations, but Metzner hopes to stick to the schedule.
“We're just really happy to be back. We can’t wait to bring something exciting to the community,” she said. “It’s great that we’re getting back to a place of fun and normal where we can watch movies and hang out in the same area with other people.”