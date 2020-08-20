New Boonbunrung opened Moab Treasure in March, just as the coronavirus pandemic shut down tourism in Moab and caused economic havoc here and around the world. Boonbunrung said she had already purchased her inventory and done everything else to get ready, so she decided to proceed with opening despite the absence of the expected crowds of Moab visitors.
Boonbunrung said her store – which sells a unique mix of clothing, jewelry, and decor – quickly gained the patronage of the Moab community.
“I really want to say ‘thank you’ to locals,” she said, adding that she also got a big boost from her landlord, who gave her a discount on her business’s rent in March and April.
Boonbunrung originally came to Moab as a student worker and enjoyed it. She has now lived in Moab for four years.
Originally, Boonbunrung said, she was going to open her shop with a friend. The friend changed plans and moved away from Moab, but Boonbunrung decided to stay and give the shop a go.
Boonbunrung also expressed thanks to the people who helped her get her store up and running. She said that when she was figuring out how to start her business, she asked the director of the Moab Valley Multicultural Center, Rhiana Medina, who advised her to consult with Beth McCue, the director of the Moab Small Business Development Center. McCue helped Boonbunrung get her shop into its current prime location just off Main Street.
The items for sale at Moab Treasure tend toward the artful and the brightly colored. Boonbunrung said most of her inventory comes either from within the United States, Thailand (Boonbunrung’s country of origin) or from Mexico. There are several racks of eye-catching earrings, some with strings of tiny beads forming patterns, others with boldly colored feathers, still more with polished stones or embroidered fabrics.
There are also many bracelets, necklaces and hair accessories to choose from, as well as a smaller, curated selection of shoes and several racks of women’s clothing. She also has cloth masks for sale for children and adults. There is a shelf of pillows, no two alike – these were made by a friend of Boonbunrung.
“I want to sell something different from another shop. I want to present things from my country,” she said.
Boonbunrung said she tries to keep prices affordable.
“If I sell at really high prices, a local comes to shop one time and won’t come back again,” Boonbunrung said. “But if the price is not too high, they come back sometimes every week.”
Moab Treasure is located at 83 E. Center St. and may be reached at 435-210-4433 or via the Moab Treasure Facebook page. The store is open every day from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.