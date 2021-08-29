Hi Kids! It’s me again, Cosmo the Library Cat. The Grand County Public Library is open to the public again, but it has been really quiet in the mornings since you all started school. I’ve been taking some really long naps. Yaaaawwwn. But I really hope you’ll come to visit me in the afternoon when you’re done with your learning. Everyone knows the library has tons of books and movies, but don’t forget that the librarians have free snacks for you, too! Meow for now, friends!
The Grand County Public Library Moab Branch is open from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.