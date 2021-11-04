The Law Offices of Stephen J. Stocks, PLLC, announced the addition of Brittney M. Ivins as an associate attorney to the firm’s general practice. “Mrs. Ivins was born and raised in San Juan County and is excited to return to serve those in her community and surrounding areas,” a press release stated. Ivins graduated from the BYU J. Reuben Clark Law School and there received the Outstanding Mediator Award. Ivins previously worked as a legal intern with Timpanogos Legal Center, a nonprofit group of attorneys who provide free legal assistance. Ivins is married to Javen Ivins and “looks forward to raising her kids in ‘God’s Country,’" the law office statement reads.
