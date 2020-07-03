Attendees of the first Weed ‘N’ Feed of 2020 pulled weeds while keeping a social distance or wearing masks. Pictured, from left to right, are Jason Montoya, Jeremy Lynch, Chris Segovia, Abby Meyer, and Gabriel Woytek. The next Weed ‘N’ Feed will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at the Youth Garden Project (350 S. 400 East). [Photo courtesy of the Youth Garden Project]