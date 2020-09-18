Hi everyone, this is Cosmo, the Library Cat. Since school is starting, I’ve been thinking about how exciting it is when children start to read on their own. That’s why I wanted to make sure you all knew about the Grand County Public Library Leveled Reader book collection, which is designed to help children develop reading skills. For a child who is just starting to learn to read, I recommend Usborne's Very First Reading book series, which consists of 15 books that help the child build skills and confidence. By the last books in the series, the child is able to read alone. Our collection of Leveled Reader books for beginning readers are separated into beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. If you’re learning to read and want to choose a book to read on your own, you should make sure that the book you are reading is right for you. To do this, you can use the “five finger rule.” Open a book to a page and start reading. For every word you don’t know, hold up a finger and by the end of the page see whether it is a good book for you. Four to five fingers mean that this is a difficult book to read by yourself. Our children’s room has many Leveled Reading books that are both fun and educational. Check them meowt! Practice reading aloud to your cat, dog, or stuffed animal! I promise we love it, and we are super nonjudgmental!
Most Popular
Articles
- A 2,000-year flood on the Colorado River
- Moab sewage shows COVID spike
- More strife over HB 224
- Fire on the Mountain
- Legal, financial and repair issues plague city project
- National parks see increase in domestic visitors
- GCHS senior Jessica Jones serves an ace
- Letters to the Editor: UTV roar ruins Moab quality of life
- Rite of passage
- Student Athlete Profiles: Kylah Ricks runs to victory
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Latest News
- The View: This week: Pride 2020!
- Letters to the Editor: UTV roar ruins Moab quality of life
- Letters to the Editor: Mufflers, please
- Letters to the Editor: Misunderstanding the HB224 lawsuit could result in a three-person county commission
- Lettersto the Editor: UTVed Out
- Letters to the Editor: Moab is hurt by UTV noise
- Cosmo’s Corner: Learning to read
- Local rides for Great Cycle Challenge USA