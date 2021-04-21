The Desert Sun Ceramics studio is holding an outdoor pottery sale on May 1, featuring both new and experienced local potters. The event is scheduled ahead of Mothers Day to give an opportunity to find the perfect handmade gift for the maternal figures in your life. A variety of items will be available, including mugs, bowls, plates, vases, candle holders, and sculptural pieces. There will also be Desert Sun Ceramics tee-shirts and tote bags for sale.
“A lot of people are doing a big push for planters, since it’s spring,” said studio owner Liz Ford. Ford purchased the studio in 2020.
Ford said the sale is a monetary boost for the studio and also for the artists, but the big benefit is exposure.
“Some people don’t know it’s there until they see the pottery outside,” Ford said of the studio, which is well south of the downtown pedestrian area on Main Street. Though it’s out of the way, Ford said some tourists pop in and tell her they just noticed the studio’s sign and decided to check it out. At previous sales, Ford estimates customers have been about 75 percent locals and 25 percent tourists.
In addition to finding a piece of handmade art and supporting the local creative community, shoppers may get interested in trying their own hand at sculpting clay, either by hand or at the wheel. The studio offers different kinds of memberships and classes. Ford recommends that if you have no experience, you should start with a class. The next round of beginner classes are scheduled for late summer. More information can be found on the studio’s website, desertsunceramics.com.
Some of the styles on offer at the studio sale may be familiar to shoppers who regularly browse arts and crafts at local shops. Potter Joanne Savoie sells her work at Tumbleweed downtown; Emma Andrews and Ford both sell their creations at Moab Made, also downtown. Artist Karen Chatham displays and sells her pottery at the Gallery of Moab, and Gee Wirt recently began selling her items at the Desert Highlights outdoor adventure guide shop and donates the profits to various local charities. Potters Zinzi Chamanifard and Lauren Reed sell their work at the Hidden Cuisine Restaurant.
Potter Samantha Derbyshire has only recently begun selling her work, with the studio’s fall outdoor sale being her first. May 1 will be the first sale for artists Jeff Lefebvre and Carey Dabney.
Many of these artists and more will be present at the sale to chat about their work and answer any questions. It’s a good opportunity to support local artists, appreciate some beautiful ceramic work, and possibly get inspired to get creative yourself.
What: Outdoor pottery sale
When: Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Desert Sun Ceramics Studio (1320 South Highway 191)
Info: 435-268-2233, desertsunceramics.com or the Desert Sun Ceramics Facebook page